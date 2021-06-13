Left Menu

Bengal reports 3,984 new COVID-19 cases, 84 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,61,257 on Sunday as 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,896, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 597, followed by 426 in Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by Kolkata (15) and Howrah (nine), it said.

As many as 2,497 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,26,710.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.64 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 17,651 active cases, up by 1,403 from the previous day.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.32 crore samples for COVID-19, including 60,113 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

