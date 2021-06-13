Left Menu

Nashik: 505 unreported COVID-19 deaths added to toll

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:03 IST
Nashik: 505 unreported COVID-19 deaths added to toll
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,91,341 on Sunday after 592 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 510 deaths, of which 505 were those that had gone unreported earlier, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 6,430, while the number of people discharged is 3,80,611, including 108 on Sunday, the official said.

With 8,756 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,83,482, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021