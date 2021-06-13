Nashik: 505 unreported COVID-19 deaths added to toll

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,91,341 on Sunday after 592 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 510 deaths, of which 505 were those that had gone unreported earlier, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 6,430, while the number of people discharged is 3,80,611, including 108 on Sunday, the official said.

With 8,756 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,83,482, he said.

