Covid: 53 more deaths, 468 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 21,786 on Sunday with 53 more fatalities, while 468 new cases took the infection count to 17,02,624, according to an official statement issued here. Of the new deaths, nine were reported from Gorakhpur, eight from Bareilly, and six fatalities each from Meerut and Jhansi, the statement said.

Among the new cases, 42 were reported from Lucknow while 28 were recorded in Ghaziabad, it said.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, 1,221 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 16,71,852, it said.

The count of active cases stands at 8,986, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.89 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 5.33 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)