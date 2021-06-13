British PM wants further probe into virus origin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson says that while it doesn't look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to "keep an open mind." Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new U.S. investigation ordered by President Joe Biden.

The G-7 leaders endorsed calls for a "timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based" further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.

