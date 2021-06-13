Left Menu

British PM wants further probe into virus origin

PTI | Carbisbay | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson says that while it doesn't look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to "keep an open mind." Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new U.S. investigation ordered by President Joe Biden.

The G-7 leaders endorsed calls for a "timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based" further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

