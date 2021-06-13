PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.10 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.10 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,110 59798 792 520 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,431,139 1402850 24,823 3,466 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 765861 752208 8992 4661 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 198,550 190377 3,375 4777 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 307412 288145 4186 15081 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19544 18601 197 746 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 587903 559360 15562 12,981 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 949684 933421 8822 7441 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 336879 319559 6935 4633 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1702624 1671852 21786 8986 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1809844 1712267 11940 85637 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2765134 2551365 32913 180835 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,728,239 2593625 11,181 123,003 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep* 9,175 8,483 43 615 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 112,528 105513 1,684 5331 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2353721 2174247 29547 149927 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 603369 578748 3484 21137 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 986504 958111 13311 15082 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10432 10358 4 70 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 162,468 154658 2,928 4882 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 820,321 800075 9,997 10,249 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 788183 775380 8552 4251 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5908992 5639271 111014 155588 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7261 7025 126 110 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 31148 27818 143 3187 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 456,867 403,170 3,873 45,477 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 717,215 702411 9,492 5,311 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 343304 334256 5082 3966 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 59,852 50379 974 8499 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 41906 36550 733 4623 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 15266 11661 63 3542 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 23644 19026 439 3502 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 851782 796799 3302 51,628 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 18414 14334 281 3553 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 59083 52861 610 5589 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1461257 1426710 16896 17651 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29506615 28141272 374082 976537 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 49,532 1,33,912 3,264 -62,015 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam and Lakshadweep as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,94,39,989 and the death toll at 3,70,384. The ministry said there are 10,26,159 active cases, while 2,80,43,446 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)