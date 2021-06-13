Left Menu

Colombia's Duque gets first COVID-19 shot amid record deaths

Colombian President Ivan Duque received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, as he urged people to continue protecting themselves against the coronavirus amid a new record in daily deaths in the Andean country.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:45 IST
Colombia's Duque gets first COVID-19 shot amid record deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, as he urged people to continue protecting themselves against the coronavirus amid a new record in daily deaths in the Andean country. Colombia, which has recorded more than 95,000 COVID-19 deaths, is in the process of vaccinating everyone over age 60 and people between ages 16 and 59 with pre-existing health conditions, as well as teachers and military personnel. Duque received his shot as the military commander in chief.

The country reported 577 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, a new daily high. Colombia began its vaccination campaign in February, prioritizing medical staff and older people. It aims to vaccinate more than 35 million people this year - 70% of its population - and has administered 12.9 million doses so far.

"Today more than ever we must be aware that the pandemic has not ended," Duque said from Bogota's military hospital. Duque, who is set to receive his second dose on July 4, encouraged Colombians to continue social-distancing practices and the use of face masks, while also paying tribute to medical workers and those who have died from COVID-19.

Intensive care units in many cities remain close to capacity amid a prolonged third spike in cases. Colombia's first shipment of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine will arrive on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, and it will be used primarily for rural populations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021