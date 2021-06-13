Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Lab employees get Sptunik V jabs at Delhi's Apollo hospital

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Sunday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:56 IST
Dr Reddy's Lab employees get Sptunik V jabs at Delhi's Apollo hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Sunday, sources said.

Sputnik V is likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from next week. According to the sources, as many as 1000 doses of Sputnik V reached the Apollo Hospital here today and out of these 179 doses were administered to the employees of Dr Reddy's lab.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the rollout of the two-dose vaccine in India. The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals. The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145.

RDIF, earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021