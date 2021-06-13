Left Menu

Lockdown restrictions to be eased in 19 districts of Karnataka from June 14

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:11 IST
Lockdown restrictions to be eased in 19 districts of Karnataka from June 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka will begin the unlock process from Monday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts.

The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am.

However, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still on the higher side.

Even after easing restrictions, only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to operate, the government has clarified.

Besides, industries can function with 50 per cent workforce by strictly adhering to COVID protocol.

Production units, establishments and industries engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 per cent of their staff strength.

Autos and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

The daily COVID curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue.

Construction activities are permitted in the state while shops dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel, outside the containment zone can do business.

Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walkers and joggers.

Hotels and restaurants will be closed for dine-in and only takeaways and door delivery will be allowed.

With the government announcing relaxing the restrictions, several people who had gone to their hometowns and villages started returning in huge numbers to the state capital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here that he will direct the officials concerned to test all those returning to Bengaluru for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021