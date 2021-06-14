Brazil reports 1,129 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 40,000 cases
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-06-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 02:55 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.
