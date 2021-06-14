Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

Boris Johnson has pledged to do "whatever it takes" to protect the integrity of the UK after his government accused Emmanuel Macron of talking about Northern Ireland "as if it were somehow a different country". BNP Paribas SA is facing allegations that their traders mis-sold billions of euros of lossmaking foreign exchange products to Europe's largest wine exporter J.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK to have less protection from cheap imports, trade regulator warns https://on.ft.com/2Ttg5nr Johnson to delay lockdown easing for England on Monday https://on.ft.com/3xissBd

Johnson accuses EU of infringing on "UK integrity" over N Ireland https://on.ft.com/2U7MAbb BNP under fire from Europe's top wine exporter over lossmaking forex trades https://on.ft.com/35jmG6l

Overview British manufacturers to have less protection from cheap imports from the post—Brexit regulator than they had under EU regime, the new body have said.

UK PM Boris Johnson to further delay the easing of England's lockdown with the postponement extended by 2 weeks if vaccination and infection rate improve. Boris Johnson has pledged to do "whatever it takes" to protect the integrity of the UK after his government accused Emmanuel Macron of talking about Northern Ireland "as if it were somehow a different country".

BNP Paribas SA is facing allegations that their traders mis-sold billions of euros of lossmaking foreign exchange products to Europe's largest wine exporter J. García Carrión. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

