Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

The Group of Seven countries has agreed to step up their production and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, European Union Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday. A draft of a communique from the G7 summit on Sunday said the club of rich democracies would provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20, and other countries to increase the contribution in the coming months.

Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 workers at a Texas hospital over its requirement that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes upheld Houston Methodist Hospital's policy mandating employees be vaccinated, in a ruling issued on Saturday.

Celltrion says trial shows antibody COVID-19 treatment to be safe and effective

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc Monday announced positive results for its experimental antibody COVID-19 treatment that it said was safe and reduced the treatment period by nearly five days in Phase 3 global clinical trials. The trials, which involved 1,315 participants, have taken place since January in 13 countries, including in South Korea, the United States, Spain, and Romania, Celltrion said in a statement.

China reports 23 new coronavirus cases on June 13

Mainland China reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on June 13, down from 34 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. Of the new cases, four were local transmissions compared with six the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in the southern Guangdong province.

Australia's Victoria state reports 2 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state, which was a coronavirus hotspot until last week, reported two new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new infections follow low single-digit numbers over the weekend and pose little threat to the community as the people were already in isolation, health authorities said.

U.S. has administered 309.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of 374,397,205 doses delivered.

UK's Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson back in February, the government signaled all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, clubs, and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

Brazil reports 1,129 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 40,000 cases

Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths

India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.

AstraZeneca shots have good risk-benefit profile for over 60s, says EMA official

The head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force said on Sunday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine had a favorable risk-benefit profile for all age groups and particularly for those aged over 60. Italian newspaper La Stampa earlier quoted European Medicines Agency (EMA) task force chief Marco Cavaleri as saying countries should avoid giving the vaccine to people aged over 60 in addition to younger age groups, amid fears over very rare blood clotting and as alternative vaccines, become available.

