More support for businesses expected if UK delays lockdown easing - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:27 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
More government support for businesses is likely if there is a delay to easing Britain's lockdown restrictions, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce later on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions due on June 21 will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"Were he (the PM) to make an announcement that he's delaying it, I would expect him to address that issue as well at the same time," Argar told the BBC when asked if there would be extra support for businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

