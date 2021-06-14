FedEx Express operated third charter flight carrying COVID-19 supplies
The company has earlier undertaken two charter Boeing 777F flights from the US to India -- one each on May 9 and May 16 -- transporting thousands of oxygen concentrators and other medical aid for Direct Relief.
Transportation company FedEx Express has operated its third dedicated chartered service, carrying COVID-19 supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to India. The third FedEx Boeing 777 Freighter charter flight carrying over 2,50,000 face shields, 1,00,000 goggles, more than 80,000 coveralls, and gowns and over 1,34,000 KN95 and N95 masks landed in Mumbai on June 13 from Memphis, Tennessee (US), a release said. Items arriving on the charter flight were donated by Dignity Health, coordinated by TMC Navya, and will be distributed by Direct Relief to medical facilities in India through Tata Memorial Centre, it added.
FedEx has transported thousands of oxygen concentrators, and hundreds of tonnes of medical supplies and aid to India to help the country fight the second wave of the pandemic. The company has earlier undertaken two charter Boeing 777F flights from the US to India -- one each on May 9 and May 16 -- transporting thousands of oxygen concentrators and other medical aid for Direct Relief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
