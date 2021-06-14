Pondy CM asks people to get vaccinated

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Monday urged the people to get the jab against Covid-19 without delay and without fail as vaccination is the most powerful protection against the pandemic.

Felicitating sponsors and donors from various sectors for augmenting the medical facilities and establishment of a new Covid ward on the premises of the Government Chest Hospital here, he said, ''The government alone cannot meet the requirements in the health sector.'' He praised private organizations for setting up facilities in the hospital and said this would go a long way in making Puducherry a better place in the health sector.

The Chief Minister said the establishment of a new Covid ward by Puducherry Heritage Round Table 167, Hindustan Lever Limited, Chamfer, and other organizations would meet the requirements for treatment.

To drive home the message on the need for vaccination, he said he himself did not want to get the shots, but soon contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized.

''I failed to take the two jabs. Later, I had to take several injections at the hospital,'' he said.

Rangasamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen that people should adopt the safety protocols and was meeting the requirements of the States to administer the vaccine.

The Chief Minister said Puducherry was at present seeing a decline in the number of fresh cases of coronavirus the reason being many people have realized how vital wearing masks is.

Territorial Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who spoke virtually from Telangana of which she is also the Governor, said she was glad that as many as 16 organizations had come forward to provide the facilities particularly oxygen beds at the chest hospital.

''It has been found that 95 percent of the patients admitted for Covid treatment in the ICU in government hospitals were those who had not got vaccinated,'' she said and added that this should be an eye-opener to those who have not got the jab.

