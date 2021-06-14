Govt allocates additional vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs

The government on Monday allocated an additional 1,06,300 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used to treat black fungus infection, to states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said. Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain. ''Ensuring significant availability of Liposomal #Amphotericin B, additional 1,06,300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the states/UTs and Central institutions today,'' the minister of chemicals and fertilisers tweeted. He added that another 53,000 vials of conventional Amphotericin-B have been given to states and UTs. ''A total of 53,000 vials of Conventional #Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today,'' Gowda said. The allocation of the drug is being made to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients, he added. Liposomal formulations are less expensive and have less renal toxicity than simple Amphotericin B. Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. There have been an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. Doctors believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

