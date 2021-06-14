Left Menu

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga reassured by G7 leaders on decision to host Tokyo Olympics

I have renewed my determination to make the Tokyo Games a success at any cost. With the Olympic coming up in about 40 days, Tokyo and other Japanese metro areas are under a state of emergency because of the number of infections and the resulting pressure on medical systems.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he felt reassured by other Group of Seven leaders showing "firm support" to his determination to host the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Suga told reporters while in Britain for the G-7 Summit that he explained to other leaders Japan's commitment to ensure through virus control measures that the Games would be safe and secure.

"I'm feeling reassured by the firm support I received from all the other leaders," Suga said Sunday before heading back to Tokyo. "I have renewed my determination to make the Tokyo Games a success at any cost." With the Olympic coming up in about 40 days, Tokyo and other Japanese metro areas are under a state of emergency because of the number of infections and the resulting pressure on medical systems. Japan's vaccinations are beginning to pick up, but less than 5 per cent of population was fully vaccinated through last week.

Suga is expected to decide later this week whether to extend or lift the emergency measures in Tokyo and other areas that are set to end on June 20.

Japan has had about 774,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths.

