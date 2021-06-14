Left Menu

More research should be undertaken in Ayurveda to prevent outbreak of diseases in future: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that more research should be undertaken in Ayurveda to prevent the outbreak of diseases in the future.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:15 IST
More research should be undertaken in Ayurveda to prevent outbreak of diseases in future: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that more research should be undertaken in Ayurveda to prevent the outbreak of diseases in the future. Speaking on the occasion of the valedictory ceremony of silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) here on Monday, the Minister said, "Like Allopathy, more research is needed in Ayurveda also so that we have empirical evidence. Every medical college should focus more on research work. It is necessary to develop the university into a world-class university."

"Oxford University has developed Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, RGUHS should also be able to provide solutions to any kind of disease. More than 28 lakh people are losing their lives annually in poor countries due to NCD. India is also facing this issue to a great extent. Ayurveda can provide a better solution for these kinds of lifestyle diseases where prevention is the best solution", said the Minister. Regarding the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor for the university, the Minister said that the matter was planned to be discussed with the Governor, but due to COVID-19, it could not be done.

"I have written to the governor regarding this. Will discuss this issue in person after getting his appointment", said Dr Sudhakar. The minister said instructions have been passed to conduct random tests at airports, railway stations and bus stands.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka logged 10,961 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18646 discharges and 125 deaths today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021