Left Menu

850 oxygen plants being set up all over country to fight COVID-19: DRDO

Dr Reddy was speaking at the online discourse series New India @ 75, organised by National Council for Science & Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:36 IST
850 oxygen plants being set up all over country to fight COVID-19: DRDO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 850 oxygen plants are being set up in various districts of the country from PM Cares Fund for catering to the needs of the country to fight the pandemic COVID-19, Dr C Satish Reddy, Secretary, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), highlighted at the Department of Science & Technology (DST) Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Discourse Series.

He added that DRDO was prepared to provide all kinds of support when the need arises, and more flying hospitals would be ready, as was provided by DRDO in the second wave of COVID-19, to help the people.

"We established temporary hospitals specific to COVID 19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals, we call them flying hospitals, and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders," said Dr Reddy.

He also underlined how DRDO is primarily carrying out research in advanced technology in defence and also concentrating on developing high-quality technology that will be beneficial for the people, at a lower cost to match international level

Dr Reddy was speaking at the online discourse series New India @ 75, organised by National Council for Science & Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST talked about various steps taken by the Central Government and DST to fight the pandemic and how to keep vaccines safe and to ensure it reaches every nook and corner of the country. He also spoke about ways in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a greater role in fighting the pandemic.

"Technologies have been developed for storing and transporting vaccines to every nook and corner of the country. New ways of storing vaccines have been developed as per the Indian conditions. Convergence of technologies is the future, and AI can play a great role in diagnostics, telemedicine and will have tremendous importance in remote monitoring, diagnostics and decision-making in a fighting pandemic," Prof Sharma said.

Speaking about the 50 years of DST, he pointed out that it has been a long journey, and foundational technology has been seeded, establishing DST as a nursery to help, nurture and grow young talents for the progress and development of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021