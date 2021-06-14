Health News Roundup: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial; Full hospitals in Afghanistan close doors to new patients as COVID-19 surges and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial

Advertisement

Novavax Inc on Monday reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 across a variety of variants of the virus. The study of nearly 30,000 volunteers in the United States and Mexico puts Novavax on track to file for emergency authorization in the United States and elsewhere in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Avenue's non-opioid painkiller again, shares drop

Avenue Therapeutics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had once again declined to approve its non-opioid painkiller tramadol, sending its shares about 5% lower in premarket trading. The FDA has been pushing drugmakers to develop alternatives to opioid-based painkillers, as the United States grapples with the menace of opioid addiction.

Full hospitals in Afghanistan close doors to new patients as COVID-19 surges

The two main hospitals treating people with COVID-19 in Afghanistan have had to close their doors to new patients because of a lack of beds, a senior health official and doctors said on Monday. Afghanistan is grappling with a third wave of the pandemic, with a record number of infections and deaths being reported amid a surge in violence as U.S.-led international forces withdraw and Taliban insurgents go on the offensive.

Indonesia warns COVID-19 cases may not peak until July as hospitals fill

Indonesia expects a new wave of coronavirus infections will peak in early July, as the highly transmissible delta variant becomes more dominant in some areas and with the occupancy of hospitals in Jakarta hitting 75%, officials said.

COVID-19 infections in the world's fourth most populous country have been on the rise in recent weeks since holidays at the end of the Muslim fasting month, when millions flouted restrictions to travel across the archipelago.

S.Africa's Aspen to release fresh J&J vaccines within one week

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare will release a fresh batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines within a week to bolster the country's vaccination drive, it said on Monday. It said the company had further doses of J&J vaccines under production that would be available to the government in July.

UK's Johnson set to delay end of COVID curbs as Delta cases rise

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions by several weeks on Monday following concerns about a rapid rise in Delta variant infections. Under a so-called "road map" outlined by Johnson in February, the government said most social restrictions would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

WTO head says pandemic-related trade barriers are rising

The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday that trade barriers related to medical supplies used against COVID-19 had risen and urged member states to drop them, as it intensified efforts to reach a deal on vaccine-sharing. "The trend is going in the wrong direction," WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual U.N. forum, referring to barriers on goods trade related to the pandemic.

S.Korea eases COVID-19 restrictions on concerts, sports games

South Korea began easing restrictions on large concerts and sports events on Monday after announcing last week it would loosen a series of coronavirus curbs as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination drive. Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to attend K-Pop concerts and other cultural shows from Monday, up massively from a capacity limit of below 100 people since late last year, according to measures announced by health officials on Friday.

Philips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks

Dutch medical equipment company Philips has recalled some breathing devices and ventilators because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer, it said on Monday. The foam used to dampen the machines' sound can degrade and emit small particles that irritate airways, the group said as it announced the recall. Gases released by the degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks.

GSK, iTeos to develop cancer drug in up to $2 billion deal

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed to pay up to $2 billion to iTeos Therapeutics Inc to develop and sell a potential cancer treatment together, the companies said on Monday. Boston-based iTeos, whose shares jumped 52% in premarket trading, will receive a $625 million upfront payment and is eligible to get up to $1.45 billion more if the program meets certain development and commercial milestones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)