Norway to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses in Q3, health minister says

Norway now expects it will receive 900,000 fewer Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses in the third quarter compared to what authorities had earlier expected, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Monday.

The country of 5.4 million people will at the same time get a higher number of vaccine doses from Moderna, but will still see a delay in its vaccination campaign, Hoeie told a news conference.

