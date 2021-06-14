Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh records 74 new Covid deaths, 339 fresh cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:25 IST
With 74 more Covid fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 21,858 on Monday, while 339 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 17,02,937, according to a health bulletin.

Of the new deaths, 10 were reported from Bareilly, eight from Gorakhpur, seven each from Meerut and Bhadohi and five from Jhansi, among others.

Twenty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Lucknow, 17 from Meerut, 15 each from Muzaffarnagar, Sultanpur and 10 from Shamli, among others, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,116 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,72,968.

The recovery rate in the state has now come to 98.2 per cent.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 8,111, of which 4,849 are in home isolation and remaining in government hospitals.

More than 2.57 lakh samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, taking the total samples tested in the state to over 5.36 crore.

A government spokesman said a special vaccination campaign for administering Covid vaccines to street vendors, rickshaw, e-rickshaw, tempo and auto drivers has been started in the state from Monday. These sections come in contact with a large number of people and therefore the government has decided to start a special vaccination campaign for them, the spokesman said.

