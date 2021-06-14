Left Menu

Rajasthan witnesses 20 COVID-19 deaths, 277 more cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan recorded 20 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 fresh positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities and case tally to 8,842 and 9,49,961 respectively, an official bulletin stated.

Six deaths were reported from Jaipur and four deaths in Bikaner besides deaths reported in other cities, according to the official report.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported the most cases with 60 followed by Alwar with 37 cases.

A total of 9,34,652 people have recovered from the viral infection while the number of active cases stands at 6,467.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

