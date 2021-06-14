BRIEF-Novavax CEO Says Possible That Co’s COVID-19 Vaccine Supply To U.S. Could Be Directed To Covax - CNBC Interview

June 14 (Reuters) -

* NOVAVAX CEO STANLEY ERCK SAYS POSSIBLE THAT CO’S SUPPLY TO U.S. COULD BE DIRECTED TO COVAX - CNBC INTERVIEW

Advertisement

* NOVAVAX CEO SAYS ON LONG TERM IN U.S. PARTICULARLY WILL HAVE HUGE MARKET FOR COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER DOSES - CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:

Also Read: Covid-19: US removes DPA ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sanofi vaccines

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)