BRIEF-Novavax CEO Says Possible That Co’s COVID-19 Vaccine Supply To U.S. Could Be Directed To Covax - CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:10 IST
June 14 (Reuters) -
* NOVAVAX CEO STANLEY ERCK SAYS POSSIBLE THAT CO’S SUPPLY TO U.S. COULD BE DIRECTED TO COVAX - CNBC INTERVIEW
* NOVAVAX CEO SAYS ON LONG TERM IN U.S. PARTICULARLY WILL HAVE HUGE MARKET FOR COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER DOSES - CNBC INTERVIEW Further company coverage:
Also Read: Covid-19: US removes DPA ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sanofi vaccines
