Left Menu

Noida's home isolation patients down to 72 from around 7,000 at Covid 2nd wave peak

At the peak of the second wave, this number had reached around 7,000. The number of containment zones has also dropped in the district as the new cases which rose rapidly during the second have started coming down.The district, for instance, had logged 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 but had only eight on Monday, official figures showed.Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Departments Dr. Ubaid Qureshi, who is involved in the planning containment zones in the district, said the number of such restricted zones has come down.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:21 IST
Noida's home isolation patients down to 72 from around 7,000 at Covid 2nd wave peak
  • Country:
  • India

The number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Gautam Buddh Nagar has dropped below 100 from around 7,000 during the peak of the second wave, officials said Monday.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has 176 active cases, according to the state health department's figures for a 24-hour period on Monday.

District Surveillance Officer for COVID-19 Dr. Sunil Dohre told PTI, ''As of today, we have 72 patients who are in home isolation for coronavirus treatment. At the peak of the second wave, this number had reached around 7,000.'' The number of containment zones has also dropped in the district as the new cases which rose rapidly during the second have started coming down.

The district, for instance, had logged 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 but had only eight on Monday, official figures showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department's Dr. Ubaid Qureshi, who is involved in the planning containment zones in the district, said the number of such restricted zones has come down. ''Today, there are 67 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida as against nearly 300 during April-end and first part of May,'' Qureshi said. Gautam Buddh Nagar was among the districts badly hit during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic that ravaged the rest of Uttar Pradesh and the country in April and May. The district's case tally stands at 62,958 while 62,316 patients have recovered from the infection so far at a rate of 98.98 per cent, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded deaths of 466 residents since the onset of the pandemic last year, it showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021