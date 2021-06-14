Left Menu

Mexico to receive first J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Mexican health officials said on Monday the country will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines the following day.

Mexico's health regulator authorized the vaccine's use last month and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States would donate 1 million J&J shots.

Mexico's state biological laboratory Birmex wrote on Twitter that Tuesday's J&J shipment would comprise 1.3 million doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

