Mexico to receive first J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:22 IST
Mexican health officials said on Monday the country will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines the following day.
Mexico's health regulator authorized the vaccine's use last month and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States would donate 1 million J&J shots.
Mexico's state biological laboratory Birmex wrote on Twitter that Tuesday's J&J shipment would comprise 1.3 million doses.
