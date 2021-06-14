Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Number of black fungus cases rises to 2,357

PTI | Vja | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amaravati, Jun 14 (PTI): The number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,357 on Monday,Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

A total of 162 persons succumbed to black fungus, including five in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the total infected, 1,000 had recovered so far, leaving 1,357 active cases.

''We have so far performed 700 surgeries to treat the black fungus patients.Another 538 patients are on Amphotericin treatment and 577 on Posaconazole,'' the Principal Secretary added.

Guntur district topped the list with 439 mucormycosis cases while Vizianagaram and West Godavari were at the bottom with 19 each.

East Godavari reported the highest of 24 while Vizianagaram reported zero black fungus deaths .PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

