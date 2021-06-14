Left Menu

J'khand minister returns after post lung implant due to COVID-19

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:30 IST
J'khand minister returns after post lung implant due to COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday received state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on his arrival at Birsa Munda Airport by a special flight from Chennai post lung transplant due to COVID-19 complications.

Mahto, 55, came to Ranchi following treatment at Chennai for about eight months after battling coronavirus infection that damaged his lungs,official sources said here.

Mahto, who was airlifted from Ranchi to a Chennai hospital in October last year, underwent a lung transplant after the organ was damaged by the deadly virus.

Upon testing positive last September he was admitted to a Ranchi hospital where he was on a ventilator.

Mahto had undergone a bilateral lung transplant on November 10.

A Jharkhand government spokesperson said Mahto has recovered fully and was brought back under medical supervision.

Last year ''in view of the deteriorating health condition, a team of specialist doctors of MGM, Chennai was called to Ranchi on the initiative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren....Mahato was sent to Chennai on October 19 by air ambulance under the supervision of doctors.

''At the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Center (MGM) in Chennai, a lung transplant was done on the minister,'' the spokesperson said.

Mahto is a JMM MLA from Dumri in Giridih district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021