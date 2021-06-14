The head of the World Trade Organization said that trade barriers related to medical supplies used against COVID-19 had risen and urged member states to drop them, as it intensified efforts to reach a deal on vaccine-sharing. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Norway now expects to receive 900,000 fewer Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine doses in the July-September quarter compared to what authorities had earlier anticipated, the health minister said. * The Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the previously dominant variant in Britain, but two doses of vaccine still provide strong protection, a Scottish study found.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay a further easing of restrictions by several weeks amid concerns about a rapid rise in Delta variant cases. * The German health ministry said Johnson & Johnson (J&J) must deliver 6.5 million vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial, appearing unwell as the first witnesses took the stand in cases against her of illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios and breaking coronavirus protocols, her lawyer said.

* Indonesia expects a new wave of infections to peak in early July, as the highly transmissible Delta variant becomes more dominant in some areas and with the occupancy of hospitals in Jakarta hitting 75%, officials said. * Many Indian states eased restrictions including Delhi, as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

* South Korea began easing restrictions on large concerts and sports events after announcing last week it would loosen a series of coronavirus curbs. * Vietnam's business hub of Ho Chi Minh City will extend social distancing measures for a further 15 days starting on Tuesday, authorities said.

AMERICA * Mexican health officials said the country will receive its first shipment of J&J vaccines on Tuesday.

* Latin American nations' capacity to fight corruption diminished over the past year as the pandemic absorbed resources and offered politicians in some countries the space to weaken judicial bodies, according to a report. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* J&J will be exporting more ready-to-administer doses to the South African government beyond the 300,000 announced by the local drug regulator on Sunday, the CEO of Aspen Pharmacare said. * In Afghanistan, the two main hospitals treating people with COVID-19 have had to close their doors to new patients because of a lack of beds, a senior health official and doctors said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 across a variety of variants.

* South Korean drugmaker Celltrion announced positive results for its experimental antibody COVID-19 treatment. * The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday J&J must throw away millions of doses of its vaccine that were manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory, but also cleared millions for use.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stock markets dabbled with new peaks, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries over rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week.

* The European Union began selling the first bond backing its recovery fund, according to a lead manager, a crucial step in financing member states' economic recovery. * Economic activity in Brazil rebounded in April from a rare fall the month before, a central bank index showed.

* The World Bank has approved a $250 million loan to support Botswana's economic recovery efforts. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Veronica Snoj; edited by Catherine Evans/Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)