Govt aims to increase Janaushadhi outlets to 10k by March 2024: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:49 IST
The government is looking to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in the country to 10,000 by March 2024, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

The minister stated the government's expansion plan for the PMBJKs while virtually inaugurating an outlet at Pragpur in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

As on June 11, 2021, there were 7,836 PMBJK outlets across the country.

In Himachal Pradesh alone, there are already 66 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Mandaviya noted.

He added that under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), all the districts of the country are being covered.

PMBJP is ensuring easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country, he stated.

Mandaviya noted that even in a situation like COVID-19, the role of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has become important.

The 7,836 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operating day and night tirelessly to serve the poor and the needy, he added.

Apart from selling affordable and quality generic medicines, many Jan Aushadhi Kendras have distributed ration kits, cooked food and free medicines to the needy people during the lockdown period, Mandaviya said.

