Gujarat sees 405 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,20,726

Gujarat on Monday reported 405 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 8,20,726, while the day also witnessed six deaths, which took the toll past the 10000 mark, and 1,106 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 10,003, and the recovery count is 8,01,181, which is 97.62 per cent of the overall tally, leaving it with 9,542 active cases, including 223 critical ones, the official informed.

''Surat led with 78 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 61, Ahmedabad 47, Rajkot 32, Junagadh 30, Gir Somnath 20, and Porbandar 20. Ahmedabad and Surat reported two deaths each, and Rajkot and Bhavnagar one each,'' he added.

A release said 2,93,131 persons were vaccinated on Monday, including 2,05,130 in the 18-44 age group, taking the overall number of doses administered in the state so far to 2,05,58,024.

The release added that 39,75,988 people in 18-44 age group have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 75,164 have been administered the second one as well.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case and 17 recoveries, taking the tally to 10,433 and recovery count to 10,375, leaving it with an active caseload of 54.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,20,726, new cases 405, death toll 10,003, discharged 8,01,181, active cases 9,542, people tested so far - figures not released.

