WHO welcomes G7 vaccine pledge but says more needed quickly

Updated: 14-06-2021 21:04 IST
The World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general on Monday welcomed the Group of Seven's weekend pledge of 870 million COVID-19 vaccine doses but said that many more were needed and quickly.

"This is a big help, but we need more, and we need them faster," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO news conference on Monday. Some 10,000 people are still dying each day from the disease and critically ill patients in Africa had a higher mortality rate, he said.

