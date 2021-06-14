Left Menu

Himachal records 2.4 pc Covid positivity rate from Jun 7-13

The hill state so far registered a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent cumulatively since the start of the pandemic, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said. However Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi and Una had lower positivity rate than the states average, he added. Lahaul-Spiti registered the minimum positivity rate of 1.9 per cent with 165 cases, Jindal added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.4 per cent from June 7 to 13, a health official said on Monday. The hill state so far registered a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent cumulatively since the start of the pandemic, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said. He said a total of 3,451 COVID-19 cases were detected out of 1,42,357 tests during the same period. Chamba and Kinnaur districts registered a high positivity rate of 4.2 and 4 per cent, respectively, which was higher than the state's average of 2.4 per cent last week, he added In addition to this, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra districts had the positivity rate of 3.1, 2.7 and 2.6 per cent respectively, also more than the state's average. However Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi and Una had lower positivity rate than the state's average, he added. Lahaul-Spiti registered the minimum positivity rate of 1.9 per cent with 165 cases, Jindal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

