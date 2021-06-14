Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab reports 629 new cases, 33 more deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:24 IST
COVID-19: Punjab reports 629 new cases, 33 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 629 fresh Covid cases, the infection tally in Punjab reached 5,88,525 on Monday, while 33 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,602, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 11,913 from 12,981 on Sunday.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Fazilka, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Jalandhar reported 98 infections, followed by 55 in Amritsar and 52 in Ludhiana, among the fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate stood at 1.45 per cent, it said.

With 1,650 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,61,010, according to the bulletin.

There are 188 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 586 other critical patients and 2,529 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,83,279 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 50 new cases, taking the infection tally to 61,160, according to the medical bulletin.

Two more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 794.

The number of active cases dropped to 507 from 520 the day before, it said.

With 61 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 59,859, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,40,918 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,78,513 tested negative while reports of 12 samples were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021