Left Menu

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema appeals to people in J-K to get vaccinated against COVID-19

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:35 IST
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema appeals to people in J-K to get vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of leading socio-religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday appealed to the people in the Union Territory to take COVID-19 jabs, saying the effectiveness of the vaccination as a means of protection from the disease is well established.

The MMU is led by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

It said the members of the medical fraternity of the valley have conveyed their serious concern to it that many people, especially in Srinagar, are reluctant to be vaccinated hence putting their lives, the lives of their family members and that of the community at large, at great risk.

''As per data made available to the organisation, in Srinagar, out of seven lakh people who are 18 years and above, only approximately 2,90,000 have been vaccinated which is less than even 50 per cent,'' it said in a statement.

The MMU said according to the data, out of the total 798 Covid deaths in Srinagar, 98 per cent were of those who were not vaccinated at all.

''This goes to show that vaccination is a protection against Covid complications and death. This data also shows that among 15,000 healthcare staff and 50,000 frontline government staff who received both doses of vaccine, none developed Covid pneumonia and no one died or had any vaccine reaction,'' the organisation said.

''Last year 15 healthcare members died because of Covid. So, the effectiveness of vaccination as a means of protection from covid-19, is well established,” it said.

The MMU said the unreasonable reluctance among many for voluntary vaccination, especially in some parts of Srinagar, needs to be shunned by one and all.

''This is imperative so that normal life in terms of business, education, religion and travel that has been severely curtailed by the pandemic is resumed & the population of the valley is well protected for a possible third wave,” it said.

The MMU said the organisation and its chairman reiterate the appeal to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and observe the Covid SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distance so that the pandemic can be overcome as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021