Africa to be a priority for G7's donated COVID-19 vaccine doses- WHO
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Africa will get priority treatment for the Group of Seven's pledged 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a senior World Health Organization adviser said on Monday.
"You will see that Africa is one of the most vulnerable, under-served (areas), so the priority would be for doses to go... to the African continent writ large. Those numbers will be sorted out the coming weeks," Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser and coordinator of the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator, told an online news briefing from Geneva.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- African
- Tools
- Bruce Aylward
- Group of Seven's
- World Health Organization
- Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We need to return to South African way of cricket, says Test skipper Dean Elgar
World News Roundup: Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run; Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit and more
Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit
Calls grow for S African health minister's resignation amid corruption allegations
West African leaders hold emergency Mali summit in Ghana