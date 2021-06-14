Left Menu

Africa to be a priority for G7's donated COVID-19 vaccine doses- WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:36 IST
Africa will get priority treatment for the Group of Seven's pledged 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a senior World Health Organization adviser said on Monday.

"You will see that Africa is one of the most vulnerable, under-served (areas), so the priority would be for doses to go... to the African continent writ large. Those numbers will be sorted out the coming weeks," Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser and coordinator of the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator, told an online news briefing from Geneva.

