Italy reports 36 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 907 new cases
Italy reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 26 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 907 from 1,390. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 536 from a previous 565. Some 79,524 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 134,136, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 26 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 907 from 1,390. Italy has registered 127,038 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,465 on Monday, down from 3,542 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 20 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 536 from a previous 565.
Some 79,524 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 134,136, the health ministry said.
