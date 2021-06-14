Left Menu

COVID-19 claims 13 lives in Bihar, but infects less than 400 in a day

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:55 IST
COVID-19 situation showed further signs of improvement in Bihar on Monday when the recovery rate crossed 98 per cent and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400.

According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9505 while only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The overall tally has, thus, climbed to 7,17,539 while the number of recovered cases has reached 7,03,262.

Active caseload, which had crossed one lakh last month when the second wave was at its peak, has also come down to 4771.

The recovery rate has reached 98.07 per cent, a nearly 21 per cent improvement since a month ago.

Altogether 1.22 crore people, in the state with a population of over 13 crores, have been vaccinated till date.

