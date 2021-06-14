PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,160 59859 794 507 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,431,270 1403205 24,839 3,226 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 766129 753020 9032 4077 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 198,876 191041 3,382 4432 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 308011 290284 4195 13532 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19561 18706 197 658 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 588525 561010 15602 11,913 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 949961 934652 8842 6467 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 337175 320549 6960 3908 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1702937 1672968 21858 8111 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1814393 1722381 11999 80013 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2771969 2566774 33033 172141 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,735,958 2610368 11,342 113,817 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep* 9209 8555 43 576 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 112,837 106199 1,691 4947 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2366493 2199808 29801 136884 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 604880 580923 3496 20461 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 986963 959969 13317 13677 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,433 10375 4 54 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 162,721 155378 2,937 4406 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 820,726 801181 10,003 9,542 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 788425 775896 8588 3941 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5917121 5654003 112696 147354 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar* 7261 7025 126 110 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 31282 28252 145 2885 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 463175 418472 3994 40709 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 717,539 703262 9,505 4,771 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 343458 334979 5084 3395 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 60,311 50878 990 8443 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 42309 37037 743 4529 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 15363 11836 70 3457 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 23753 19431 442 3201 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 856121 804981 3346 47,741 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 18450 14615 281 3306 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 59318 53453 617 5169 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1464776 1428881 16974 18921 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29568849 28270206 376970 911281 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 62,234 128934 2,888 -65,256 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,95,10,410 and the death toll at 3,74,305. The ministry said there are 9,73,158 active cases, while 2,81,62,947 people have so far recovered from the infection.

