Odisha wants vaccine sharing be made 95:5 between govt. & pvt hospitals

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government Monday urged the Centre to allocate vaccines between the state and the private hospitals in the ratio of 95:5 instead of 75:25 per cent as per the revised guidelines for implementation of COVID vaccination programme.

Stating that the government needs to be given a larger share by the vaccine manufacturers, the state government pointed out that the private hospitals provide health service to only 5 per cent of the state population.

In a letter to the Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra sought an increase in the Odisha governments share of COVID vaccine to 95% and allocation of 5% vaccine to private hospitals in the state.

Mohapatra said there is poor presence of private hospitals in the health care sector in Odisha.

''For the state of Odisha, the government and private vaccine allocation ratio of 75:25 may be revised to 95:5 ratio, keeping in mind the ground reality,'' Mohapatra wrote in the letter.

In the guideline, it has been mentioned that 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by the domestic manufactures can be directly procured by the private hopsitals.

However, till date, only four private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccine directly from the manufacturers, he said.

The ministry of Health and Family in its revised guidelines for implementation of COVID vaccination programme on June 8, 2021 said it will come into effect from June 21, 2021 across the country.

Mohapatras letter also mentioned that distribution of the vaccine to private health care sector may be handed over to the state government for subsequent mobilisation and allocation to private hospitals.

Odisha inoculated 76,673 people Monday of different categories like health care workers, front line workers, senior citizens, people above 45 years and those in 18-44 age group.

Total 89,48,070 doses have been administerted to the people in the state till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

