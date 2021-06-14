Left Menu

9 EDMC employees died of Covid, ex gratia given to families of six: Mayor

Nine employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have died due to COVID-19 and compensation of Rs 10 lakh each have been given to the families of six of them, the areas mayor said on Monday.Addressing a press conference ahead of the elections to choose the new mayors of the three corporations on June 16, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain thanked people for their support during his year-long tenure.We have worked diligently to control cases of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:31 IST
9 EDMC employees died of Covid, ex gratia given to families of six: Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

Nine employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have died due to COVID-19 and compensation of Rs 10 lakh each have been given to the families of six of them, the area's mayor said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the elections to choose the new mayors of the three corporations on June 16, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain thanked people for their support during his year-long tenure.

''We have worked diligently to control cases of COVID-19. It is matter of misfortune that nine EDMC employees lost their lives due to it. Families of six of these people have already been a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each,'' the mayor said.

He said a medical oxygen plant is being set up at Swami Dayanand Hospital with the aid of the PM-CARES Fund, which will soon be operational.

Also, in view of increased pressure at EDMC hospitals, 20 junior doctors and 60 ANMs are being recruited, Jain told reporters.

He also shared details on the preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

''About 75 per cent of desilting work is done and by June 20, entire work will be over,'' Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021