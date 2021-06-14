C'garh sees 600 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, 1,493 recoveries

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,87,563 on Monday with the addition of 600 cases, while the death toll increased by 17 to reach 13,334, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,61,569 after 230 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,263 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 12,660 active cases, he said.

Advertisement

''Raipur district reported 41 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,56,861, including 3,122 deaths. Bijapur recorded 49 new cases, Bastar 43 and Jashpur 35, among other districts. With 43,191 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in the state went up to 97,29,278,'' he said.

The coronavirus case positivity rate in the state declined to 1.3 percent on Monday.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,87,563, new cases 600, death toll 13,334, recovered 9,61,569, active cases 12,660, tests today 43,191, total tests 97,29,278.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)