UK PM Johnson: many workplaces need to get back to pre-pandemic state

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@BorisJohnson)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he was determined for workplaces to return to a pre-pandemic normal if formal COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on July 19.

"There are many businesses that need to move beyond social distancing and many jobs where we need to be able to do things in the way that we always used to do them," Johnson said at a news conference where he delayed the end of restrictions.

"People are yearning to get back to that, as indeed, as I am, and so I'm determined to be able to do that by July 19."

