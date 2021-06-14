Left Menu

Pvt vaccination centre-housing society MoU mandatory, says BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:44 IST
Pvt vaccination centre-housing society MoU mandatory, says BMC
An MoU will be mandatory between private vaccination centres and housing societies before the start of any drive to inoculate people against COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Monday.

It said such a memorandum of understanding should have details like the private vaccination centres' medical staff, ambulance availability in case of emergencies etc.

''It would be inappropriate to display posters, banners, hoardings and boards at the government or private vaccination centres for political advantage,'' the BMC circular stated.

The BMC had, earlier, said no private vaccination centre from outside Mumbai would be allowed to carry out inoculation here.

The civic body said 41,11,880 people have been administered vaccines against COVID-19 so far in the city, including 93,997 on Monday. It said 8,24,428 people have been given the second dose of the vaccine as well.

