J-K chief secy takes stock of medical facilities at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday visited the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital here and took stock of medical facilities being provided, especially to Covid patients.

During the visit, the chief secretary, who was accompanied by financial commissioner health and medical education, inspected various medical wards and checked availability of necessary equipment and other facilities at the tertiary hospital.

The chief secretary also reviewed the status of bed occupancy and availability for isolation and treatment of Covid patients; oxygen demand and supply, and duty roster of medical professionals to cater to Covid/non-Covid patients.

The hospital administration was directed to optimally utilise the available human and material resources for treating Covid and non-Covid patients, and ensure that high-quality medical care is provided to patients round-the-clock, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary also directed doctors and paramedical staff to make frequent check-up rounds to monitor patients' health conditions and take timely measures to prevent health deterioration of critical patients as a part of robust healthcare system.

