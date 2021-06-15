Left Menu

Report of 6th sero-survey submitted to Delhi government

Updated: 15-06-2021
Report of 6th sero-survey submitted to Delhi government
The report of the sixth sero-survey, which was conducted in Delhi in April but truncated due to the surge in Covid cases, was submitted to the city government on Monday, officials said.

The survey was started by the Delhi government on April 12, but was shortened after six-seven days, the officials said.

Maulana Azad Medical College had provided technical support for it.

Around 10,000 samples were collected against the target of 28,000, the officials said.

An official said the report was submitted to the government on Monday morning, but did not share more details.

The previous sero-survey conducted between January 11 and 21 this year revealed that over 56 per cent of Delhi's population was exposed to the infection.

