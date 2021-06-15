Left Menu

Positivity rate in Jammu district drops to 1 pc, recovery rate touches 95 pc: DC

He urged the people to book their slots online and get vaccinated. The official said a total 6.65 lakh people have been inoculated, including 3.7 lakh in 45 years plus age group and over 76,000 between 18-44 years who got the first dose of the vaccine.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:26 IST
Positivity rate in Jammu district drops to 1 pc, recovery rate touches 95 pc: DC
The Covid positivity rate in Jammu district has dropped to one per cent and the recovery rate has touched 95 per cent, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said on Monday.

The deputy commissioner said recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases and bed occupancy has reduced in Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital.

He informed that five sites have been designated for second dose of the vaccination and three for the first dose. He urged the people to book their slots online and get vaccinated. The official said a total 6.65 lakh people have been inoculated, including 3.7 lakh in 45 years plus age group and over 76,000 between 18-44 years who got the first dose of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

