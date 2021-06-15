Left Menu

Fourth round of national sero-survey in 3 Odisha districts from June 16-19

The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center Bhubaneswar will conduct fourth round of national sero survey for COVID-19 in three district of Odisha, including Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput from June 16 to June 19.

15-06-2021
The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center Bhubaneswar will conduct fourth round of national sero survey for COVID-19 in three district of Odisha, including Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput from June 16 to June 19. This sero survey will be carried out in ten clusters in each district as a part of the national survey for COVID-19.

The Health department has asked the district collectors to provide all logistic support and extend necessary cooperation to the team of ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar for smooth conduction of sero-survey for COVID-19. Sero survey examines how many people in a population have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered from the same. It is done to gauge the prevalence of the virus in a particular area.

Odisha currently has 51,681 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

