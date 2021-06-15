PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Four-week extension to England's lockdown dashes business hopes https://on.ft.com/3gu9nXr Top clubs post biggest collective loss in English Premier League history https://on.ft.com/3gl8osq

Johnson's new vaccine target sets stern test for GPs and jab centres https://on.ft.com/3pRnyIW EU and U.S. poised to resolve Airbus-Boeing trade dispute after 17 years https://on.ft.com/3vmKoJt

Overview UK PM Boris Johnson after extending COVID-19 restrictions due to rise in coronavirus cases has dashed hopes of additional financial support for business.

England's top football clubs have recorded their biggest collective pre-tax loss in the history of the Premier League because of the pandemic. Johnson plans to fully vaccinate two-thirds of England's population by July 19 which will test the staff in the frontline who have warned of supply shortages and growing struggles to clear huge backlog for non-coronavirus related treatments.

EU and U.S. to resolve Airbus SE and Boeing Co trade dispute after 17 years lifting threat to billions of dollars in punitive tariffs from their economies in a boost to transatlantic relations. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

