China reports 20 new coronavirus cases on June 14 vs 23 previous day
China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province. China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 24 a day earlier.
China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.
China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 24 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases. As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
