Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 652 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 08:08 IST
  • Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 652 to 3,716,170, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 93 to 89,937, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

